Stalin calls on bereaved families

April 27, 2022 17:38 IST

He also visits accident site on Thanjavur-Budalur Road

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin called on the bereaved families at Kalimedu on Wednesday afternoon and handed over the solatium announced by him in the Assembly earlier in the day.

Mr. Stalin arrived at Kalimedu by road around 4 p.m. He called on each family which lost its near and dear in the electrocution.

He also visited the accident site on the Thanjavur-Budalur Road at the hamlet and inspected the half-burnt cart used to conduct the ‘Appar guru pujai’ procession. Later, he called on the injured persons at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.