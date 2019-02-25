Stalin asserts DMK will protect the interests of MDMK

A day after initiating seat-sharing talks with MDMK for Lok Sabha elections, DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday sought to assure that his party would protect the interests of its ally.

Sharing dais with MDMK general secretary Vaiko to release a book penned by a senior functionary S. Veerapandian at Kalaignar Arivalayam, Mr. Stalin said Mr. Vaiko had staged innumerable struggles to protect the interests of Tamil Nadu on various issues, including Sterlite and Mullaperiar dam, over the last 30 years. No one could replace his struggles in the State on various pressing issues. “I will stand shoulder to shoulder with Mr. Vaiko in his endeavours,” he said.

“Mr. Vaiko promised to stand by me forever when he called on my ailing father Kalaignar. I would like to assure the same to Mr. Vaiko. I have come here to attend the function, specifically to express my commitment,” said Mr. Stalin amid thunderous applause from the audience.

Mr. Stalin said the attempts were being made to weaken the basic tenets of Dravidian fundamentals and its core ideologies in the State. The BJP-led government at the Centre had been manoeuvering itself to downplay the contribution made by the Dravidian movement to protect the interests of the Tamils and Tamil Nadu. It had been facing the danger of losing its pride and self-respect. The Dravidian parties would successfully thwart the “sinister attempts of divisive forces”.

Mr. Vaiko said the State had been facing the danger of losing its identity. The right wing forces were making moves to destablish the foundation laid by the Dravidian leaders.

Time had come for like-minded people to join hands with a new vigour to safeguard the Dravidian ideologies and the interests of the State, Mr. Vaiko said.