GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stalin announces financial aid for families of boys who drowned in Mayiladuthurai

Published - October 23, 2024 06:59 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday expressed his condolences and announced financial assistance to the families of two young boys who drowned in Sukkan Kulam at Karaimedu in Sirkazhi in the district during last week of August. In a statement, Mr. Stalin expressed his sorrow over the deaths of Maaveeran ,9, son of Vetri Veeran, and Sakthi, 9, son of Prakash, both from Karaimedu. The boys drowned while bathing in the pond. Mr.Stalin also ordered the disbursement of ₹2 lakh each to the boys’ parents from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

Published - October 23, 2024 06:59 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.