Stalin announces financial aid for families of boys who drowned in Mayiladuthurai

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday expressed his condolences and announced financial assistance to the families of two young boys who drowned in Sukkan Kulam at Karaimedu in Sirkazhi in the district during last week of August. In a statement, Mr. Stalin expressed his sorrow over the deaths of Maaveeran ,9, son of Vetri Veeran, and Sakthi, 9, son of Prakash, both from Karaimedu. The boys drowned while bathing in the pond. Mr.Stalin also ordered the disbursement of ₹2 lakh each to the boys’ parents from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.