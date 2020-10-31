Stalemate continues: fishermen asked to keep off Kodiakarai coast till Nov. 4

Fishermen from other parts of the State have been asked not to venture into the sea from Kodiakarai coast till November 4, as there has been no outcome in the stalemate-like situation arising from the protest by local fishermen over their presence, citing decline in marine resources.

For the first time in three decades, fishermen of Vedaranyam taluk have taken exception to the presence of their counterparts from other coastal districts in the State, taking officials by surprise.

It is a normal practice for hundreds of fishermen from Tuticorin, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and other coastal districts to stay put in Kodiakarai for three months from November onwards since abundant catches of top-variety fishes such as seer and groupers fetch handsome prices.

At this time of the year, the calm and shallow sea off Kodiakarai is a sought-after place for fishing. As such, there is no restriction under law that prevents fishers in the State to go about their activities anywhere along the coastline. Fishers from Vedaranyam taluk also shift to Mallipattinam, Adhirampattinam or other places at times when the sea in the local fishing ground gets rough.

Of late, however, consent of the local Assistant Director of Fisheries has been made necessary to prevent law and order problems, official sources said.

Representatives of the local fishermen in Vedaranyam taluk said the threat of spread of COVID-19 pandemic was another important reason why they were against the presence of their counterparts from other parts of the State at Kodiakarai this year.

According to official sources, there are about 1,200 country crafts owned by local fishermen in Kodiakarai, Arcottuthurai, Vedaranyam and a few other other coastal villages in Vedaranyam taluk.

Usually, not less than 700 country crafts from other districts also venture into the sea. The apprehension of the local fishers was that the others tend to sell the catches at a lower prices to their detriment.

Local fishermen who have been on strike for the last few days over the issue stuck to their position on Saturday at a meeting with Textiles Minister O. S. Manian, District Collector Praveen P. Nair and Joint Director of Fisheries Department Amal Raj Xavier.

The Minister suggested that representatives of the fishermen community from the entire district be called for talks at a broader level on November 4 to arrive at a solution.