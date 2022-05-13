Stale baked goods seized

and 40 kilos of outdated non-vegetarian food from 13 restaurants in Chathiram Bus Stand area

At least 155 kilograms of stale cakes and puff pastry items were seized and confiscated from a bakery and its kitchen at Thillai Nagar on Thursday during checks conducted by officials of Food Safety and Drug Administration.

According to a press release, the team conducted the checks based on complaints received from the public and found over 25 kg of stale cake in the bakery’s showroom. More than 125 kg of cakes and savoury puff pastry products containing old meat were subsequently confiscated from the bakery’s kitchen. Emergency prohibition notices have been issued with respect to both places., the release said.

Food sellers should not freeze leftover cooked food as it is not hygienic and can cause cross-contamination, said the release. “Anyone breaking the rules will be prosecuted according to Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006,” R. Ramesh Babu, Designated Officer, Food Safety and Drug Administration, Tiruchi, said.

Food safety officials also seized and destroyed 40 kilos of outdated non-vegetarian food from eateries n Chathiram Bus Stand area.The expired non-vegetarian food was found in the freezers of the eateries. Thirteen eateries were checked during the operation in the area, according to the Department officials.