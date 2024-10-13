Stakeholders see signs of Tiruchi emerging as an IT destination

Tiruchi, which is considered as an important education hub in the State, is slowly and steadily emerging as a destination for Information Technology (IT) and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES), according to stakeholders.

More than 20 years have passed since small IT or ITES companies made their footprints in Tiruchi. But the growth did not commensurate with the level of Tier-II cities such as Coimbatore and Madurai.

However, the growth trajectory seems to have moved to the next gear thanks to the stabilisation in orders for software and I-T enabled services.

“We notice a clear momentum in the field of Software Enabled Services and Information Technology Enabled Services in Tiruchi in the recent past. More companies evince interest to set up their units. Though most of them are ITES providers, the phase of growth reveals that it will move towards attracting big ticket IT industries soon,” says M. Karthikeyan, Co-Convenor MSME panel, CII, Tamil Nadu.

There has been a spurt in providing employment by the IT companies, especially ITES companies in the recent past. Besides on the premises of the IT park promoted by the Electronic Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT), many companies have sprung up in the Cantonment and Central Bus Stand areas. Omega Healthcare, V. Dart and Capgemini were among the companies that have employed a large number of professionals.

According to the sources in the Confederation of Indian Industry in Tiruchi, nearly 12,000 to 15,000 IT graduates have been given employment in the IT and ITES companies in Tiruchi.

“The phase of automation is rapid across the industries. It has stablished orders for the Tiruchi based companies. The large-scale availability of experienced and fast learning young graduates augurs well for taking Tiruchi as the next IT destination after Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai,” says Parimanam Kathaperumal, a long-time software consultant in Tiruchi.

Mr. Karthikeyan said there were great signs for an ecosystem to attract big IT companies. The proposed TIDELPark, a joint venture of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), and ELCOT, which had invited tenders for the construction of the facility at Panjapur in Tiruchi, would certainly boost the IT industry.