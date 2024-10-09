Stagnation of rainwater triggers health concerns among residents of Nathar Nagar

A stagnant pool caused by recent rains at Nathar Nagar in Ramachandra Nagar in Tiruchi has triggered health concerns among residents.

Waterlogging has made it difficult for residents to access the street connecting Nathar Nagar and Indira Nagar in Ward 62 of Tiruchi Corporation. The street accessed by several residents, including children, has turned into a breeding ground for vector-borne diseases.

According to the residents, the newly laid concrete road adjacent to the connecting street is above the level of the residences and has turned the stretch low-lying, causing stagnation of rainwater. There is also no way for the water to reach the stormwater drain on the other end of the concrete road, they pointed out.

M. Basheer Ahamed, a resident, said, “Within only a few hours of rain, the street has become inundated. We struggle to navigate through the flooded stretch, making it a tiresome experience.” He added that the issue has been there for the past two days.

The city has been receiving moderate to heavy rainfall in the past few days. It received over 12mm of rainfall on Tuesday, and several low-lying areas remained inundated, and roads that have been dug up for the underground drainage works have turned slushy.

With the onset of the monsoon, residents have raised concerns as the city struggles even to withstand the moderate rainfall. “Most of the residential streets are inundated within a few hours of rainfall. The civic authorities should take necessary action to clear the stagnant water from low-lying areas and double up efforts to prevent such incidents,” said H. Ghouse Baig, a civic activist.

Following multiple complaints, the civic body, as a temporary measure, has dug up a portion of the concrete road and has laid a polyethene pipe, paving a way for the rainwater to reach the drain. “Cast iron pipes will be laid, and the damaged portion of the road will be repaired in the next two days,” said a senior Corporation official.

