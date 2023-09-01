Stagnation of rainwater causes inconvenience to residents in Tiruchi

September 01, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Waterlogging in front of the open-air gym near Anna Stadium in Tiruchi due to the absence of storm water drains has made morning walks unpleasant for residents.

A stagnant pool caused by recent rains near the walking track on Race Course Road is turning into a health hazard for health-conscious people. P. Rajkumar, who uses the track regularly said, “Waterlogging in front of the entrance has made it difficult for walkers to reach the track, especially the senior citizens.” He added that the stagnant water should be drained immediately to prevent any possible outbreak of vector-borne diseases.

The city has been receiving moderate to heavy rainfall in the past few days. It received over 14mm of rainfall on Thursday, and several parts remained inundated as stormwater drains failed miserably in draining the stagnant water off the roads. With the onset of the monsoon, residents have raised concerns as the city struggles even to withstand the moderate rainfall.

Residents suggested that the civic body establish a rainwater harvesting system when there is no possibility of building stormwater drains to prevent waterlogging. “Most of the city roads are inundated within a few hours of rainfall. The civic authorities should take necessary action to clear the stagnant water from low-lying areas,” said H. Ghouse Baig, a resident.

“As of now, there are no proposals to build stormwater drains on the road, however, a study would be made to check the feasibility of setting up rainwater harvesting pits,” said a senior Corporation official.

Though the corporation has been desilting drainage canals in all five zones for the past three weeks, it has failed to check the condition of the drains and prevent water stagnation at least on arterial roads. “We will inspect the roads prone to rainwater stagnation to find a possible solution. Measures will be taken to cover open storm water drains,” the official added.