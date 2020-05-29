Stage set for constructing permanent KV building

Faced with a huge demand for fresh admissions, the Kendriya Vidyalaya GOC (Sr) at Ponmalai is understood to have submitted all the required documents to the Central Public Works Department for construction of permanent building at the land provided free of cost by the Southern Railway.

Though the request for construction of permanent building was first made to the Chief Engineer (SZ-1), CPWD, Chennai, during August 2016, the project has been still under planning as some documentation works were not complete. All the necessary documents have been submitted to the CPWD, sources said.

In view of the huge demand for seats, the Southern Railway officials have been mooting start of a second section in class I. However, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has not approved a second section at the entry level for schools functioning in temporary buildings, sources said.

There are now only single sections for classes 1 to VIII. The students of class VIII will be pursuing IX standard in the school from 2020-21. From 2020-21, more number of students have to be accommodated in the existing classroom owing to implementation of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota of 25%.

The admission process will be as per the RTE Act guidelines with 25% seats reserved for EWS and a neighbourhood policy, sources said.

Due to the huge demand for seats in the Kendriya Vidyalaya at Ponmalai, there are already over 55 students per section for which the permitted number is 40.

Though the school was started in the civil sector, adherence to the priority categories for the purpose of admission remains the same as in the case of defence sector. The priority categories constitute children of transferable and non-transferable central government employees and children of ex-servicemen; children of transferable and non-transferable employees of Autonomous Bodies / Public Sector Undertaking/Institute of Higher Learning of the Government of India; children of transferable and non-transferable State Government employees; children of transferable and non-transferable employees of Autonomous Bodies/ Public Sector Undertakings/Institute of Higher Learning of the State Governments; and children from any other category.