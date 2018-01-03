Stage being set for conduct of ‘jallikattu’

Periya Suriyur near Tiruchi is gearing up to play host to ‘jallikattu’ again on January 15 after three years.

Villagers have come together by pooling funds and constituting a committee to make it a big event. Preliminary arrangements have been set in motion to conduct the event. Erection of double barricades, setting up of the “Vaadi vaasal” and construction of a grand stage is under way at the open ground in the village. All these works would be done as per norms of the jallikattu-related ordinance passed last year, said S. Raja, one of the organisers of the event.

A separate register is planned to be maintained for bull tamers, who would be allowed in three batches this time. T-shirts are also getting ready for them. Sheds are being established to accommodate veterinary teams to examine bulls and a medical team to examine tamers and treat the injured. Every family of this village has contributed its mite to the preparatory work which has been taken up at a cost of ₹ 7 to 8 lakhs, he said.

Separate spots would be earmarked to park ambulances for shifting the injured and for deployment of fire and rescue services personnel. The sport could not be organised last year as the jallikattu-related ordinance was issued after the customary date. The villagers politely declined to organise the event as it has been their tradition to hold it on the second day of the Thai month when the authorities asked them.

The committee is working towards completing the preparatory works before January 8. The venue and safety measures taken would be inspected by a team led by the Sub Collector thereafter. Its members expect participation of about 500 bulls and 600 tamers this year.

Each owner of the participating bull would be honoured with a dhoti and a towel. A slew of prizes would be presented to the victorious tamer which includes gold coin and bicycle.