Staff of ‘constituent colleges’ seek Governor’s intervention

The Association of University Teachers submitted a representation to the Governor R.N.Ravi drawing his attention to the plight of teaching and non-teaching staff of the 10 erstwhile constituent colleges of the Bharathidasan University due to the “non-payment of the salary for months together.”

Its general secretary S.Bala Murugan said that the university had started 10 constituent colleges in since 2006 in Lalgudi, Perambalur, Orathanadu, Nannilam, Nagapattinam, Vedaranyam, Thiruthuraipoondi, Aranthangi, Veppur and Inam Kulathur. It had appointed 34 regular teacher and 363 guest lecturers, 205 ‘hourly’ lecturers and 51 teachers under parent-teacher associations in blatant violation of the directive of University Grants Commission that the number of temporary teachers should not exceed 20% of the sanctioned strength. Besides, 92 non-teaching staff were appointed.

The temporary teachers were paid salaries ranging between ₹ 5,000 and ₹ 15,000 in violation of the UGC directive that the teachers shall be paid ₹ 50,000. The exploitation of teachers continued as the staff thought that their services would be regularised. Meanwhile, the government converted all constituent colleges into government colleges in two phases in 2019 and 2020.

Bharathidasan University, on the basis of the relevant G.O., refused to pay salaries to these staff since May 31, 2021. Only a portion of their salaries has been released and the salaries for the months of June, October and November were pending. A teacher of the college at Orathanadu passed away as she struggled to meet her medical expenses and the non-coverage of insurance under the NHIS scheme of the government, the AUT alleged. The association urged the Governor to intervene to relieve the suffering of the teachers by directing the departments of Finance and the Higher Education to abide by the UGC directives with respect to payment of salaries.