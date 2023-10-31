HamberMenu
Staff of govt. and aided colleges demand promotion, wage arrears

The associations wanted the backlog of incentives for the 2011-2016 period due to teachers with Ph. D., and Master of Philosophy (M. Phil.) degrees to be cleared without any delay

October 31, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Joint Action Council, representing the academic staff of 22 government and aided colleges in Tiruchi district, staged a demonstration here on Tuesday as part of a Statewide protest over the delayed implementation of the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations regarding career advancement and related issues.

The agitation, held under the auspices of the Tamil Nadu Collegiate Teachers’ Association (TNGCTA), Madurai Kamaraj, Manonmaniam Sundaranar, Mother Teresa and Alagappa University Teachers Association (MUTA) and Association of University Teachers (AUT), focused on four key topics.

“We want to highlight the injustice faced by candidates who, according to the UGC’s 18th regulation, are ineligible to be promoted from assistant professor to associate professor because they do not have a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.,) degree. The 18th regulation was issued in 2018 and executed as Government Order only in 2021. While this could be an employment criterion for newcomers, it must not be applied to those who are already in service and do not have a Ph.D., degree,” P. David Livingstone, State president, TNGCTA, told The Hindu.

The associations wanted the backlog of incentives for the 2011-2016 period due to teachers with Ph. D., and Master of Philosophy (M. Phil.) degrees, to be cleared without any delay by the government. The dearth of professor cadre academic staff in colleges was another issue that needed to be addressed.

The JAC demanded payment of arrears to associate professors in aided colleges.

