St. Joseph’s College provides ₹20 lakh assistance to poor families

St. Joseph’s College on Tuesday handed over ₹20 lakh financial assistance to 900 economically backward families and to 100 of its COVID-affected students in Tiruchi and neighbouring districts.

S. Inigo Irudayaraj, MLA, Tiruchi East, handed over the benefits to 10 families. For all other beneficiaries, the amount of ₹2,000 per family would be credited over the next two days, Principal Rev. Fr. M. Arockiasamy Xavier said.

Joseph Institute of Management, St. Joseph’s Alumni Association and Jesuit Management mobilised the amount together for distribution to the needy. The U.S Chapter of St. Joseph’s Alumni extended support to 200 families from 20 villages with its ₹4 lakh contribution.

The beneficiary families were identified through SHEPHERD outreach activities in 63 villages and 16 slum areas in Tiruchi, Karur and Pudukottai districts by field coordinators in consultation with panchayat leaders, ward members and local contact persons. Beneficiaries mostly comprised widows, orphans, semi-orphans, people with disabilities, and deserving poor in below poverty line category.

The college, Fr. Arockiasamy said, through its Empowerment Centre identified about 100 students affected by COVID-19 to receive financial assistance of ₹2,000 each, which would be credited to their bank accounts. During the first wave of COVID-19, the college reached out to transgenders in Tiruverumbur, Palakarai and Vayalur areas and provided them with financial assistance.