St. Joseph’s College made member of National Rural Entrepreneurship Mission

The Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education functioning under the Union Ministry of Education has recognsied St. Joseph’s College, Tiruchi, as member, National Rural Entrepreneurship Mission.

The Council has chosen the college for the membership of the national body taking cognisance of the Social Entrepreneurship, Swachhta and Rural Engagement Cell it has established on the campus.

The college has formed a team consisting of faculty leaders for handling wings of training and placement, personality development, technology,entrepreneurship, and rural engagement, with the objective of promoting entrepreneurship among students.

Working groups have been consituted for improving facilities on the campus and the community/adopted villages in areas of sanitation and hygiene, waste management, water management, energy conservation and greenery, post-COVID-19.

The certificate of membership in National Rural Entrepreneurship Mission was given to the college recently by W.G. Prasanna Kumar, Chairman, Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education.

The college, the certification indicates, has been recognised for its thrust on environment, entrepreneurship and community engagement.

Rural extension activities in 72 villages in the district under the aegis of SHEPHERD (Science and Humanities for People's Development) and the emphasis on awareness programmes for environmental upkeep put the college on a strong footing for membership in National Rural Entrepreneurship Mission, College Principal, Rev. Fr. M. Arockiasamy Xavier, said.

The rural outreach activities of the college that could not be continued since the start of COVID-19 lockdown over the last few months will possibly be revived after a couple of months, according to Fr. Arockiasamy Xavier .

Implemented on a cost- sharing basis between the Centre and the States, the central objective of the mission is to eliminte rural poverty through innovative implementation strategies involving mobilisation and organisation of the rural poor and building their financial and economic inclusion.