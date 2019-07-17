St. Joseph's College gets A++ ranking in fourth cycle of accreditation

St. Joseph's College, Tiruchi, is officially the first autonomous arts and science institution in the country to be awarded A++ grade by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in the fourth cycle of accreditation.

The only institution in Tamil Nadu to be recognised with Special Heritage Status by University Grants Commission, St. Joseph’s College, which has received the latest NAAC recognition in the midst of Dodransbicentennial celebrations (175th year), has been ranked with a CGPA (Cumulative Grade Point Average) of 3.58 out of 4, with 70% accounting for quantitative metrics and 30% on qualitative metrics, College Principal M. Arockiasamy Xavier, told media persons on Tuesday.

The NAAC peer team consisting of Ramachandram Sirandas (Chairman), Vice-Chancellor, Osmania University, Hyderabad; B. Yashovarma (Member Coordinator), Principal, SDME Society, Karnataka; and Syed Najaf Haider, Professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, visited the college last month to assess its human resources, infrastructural and financial resources and service to the progress of society. They commended the outstanding performance of the college with respect to the key indicators: academic flexibility, feedback system, catering to student diversity, teaching-learning process, resource mobilisation for research, consultancy, collaboration, physical facilities, IT infrastructure, student support, alumni engagement and best practices, he said.