St. John’s Vestry School celebrates 260th anniversary

September 23, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST

It was a day of fond memories for over 150 old students and faculty of St. John’s Vestry Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School as they celebrated the 260th anniversary of the institution along with a reunion in Tiruchi on Saturday.

Established in 1763 by missionary Rev. Christian Frederick Schwartz, the school is considered to be among the State’s oldest colonial-era educational institutions.

The institution was founded as an orphanage and school affiliated to Church of St. John for the children of British soldiers killed in an ammunition magazine explosion at Tiruchi in the 1700s, and has been located on the present campus since 1880. The Penny Hall, dedicated to Rev. Frank Penny and inaugurated in 1932, is among the heritage structures inside the campus.

In his address on Saturday, Rev. Dr. D. Chandrasekaran, Bishop, Tiruchi-Thanjavur Diocese of the Church of South India, said that schools played an important role in an individual’s life, and should be revered and respected.

School correspondent K. Rosalind, principal Simon Sugumar, and G. Sundararajan, president, Vestry Past Students Association (VEPSA), spoke.

Meenakshi Sundara Raman, 88, who taught Hindi and Mathematics here from 1957 to 1993, recalled his days here and termed every day at school as ‘the best.’

For 1968 batch alumnus Brian Peppin, a former English professor in Chennai, the school was home as well, since his mother Ruby Peppin was a teacher here from 1940 to 1978 and the family stayed in the staff quarters.

There are plans to link create a digital database of old students, and also to pool in resources to develop the school facilities. “Ours is among the few schools to have crossed 250 years, and as old students, we would like to work with the current leadership to improve the infrastructure,” said VEPSA member Joel David.

