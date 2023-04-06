April 06, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST

Photo to follow

The SSLC State Board examination commenced on Thursday, with students appearing for language papers.

As many as 33,610 candidates (16,647 boys and 16,963 girls) appeared for the SSLC exams in Tiruchi district. A total of 1,079 candidates were absent.

Most of the students who appeared for the language paper said the questions were on the expected lines. “We were a little nervous to take up the exams since it was the first time we were appearing for board exams. But the paper was easy, and we were able to complete the exams within the allotted time,” said R. Smrithi, a student from Santa Maria Matriculation Higher Secondary School.

In Karur, 12,029 candidates attended the examination in 60 centres. In addition, 258 private candidates appeared for the exam.

THANJAVUR

A total of 31,113 students had enrolled for the examinations. Out of the 31,113 students, 836 remained absent on the first day, sources said.

TIRUVARUR

On the first day of the examination, 560 out of 15,311 regular candidates failed to turn up for the examination and out of the 242 candidates who are taking up the examination as private candidates, 31 were absent, according to official sources.

Nagapattinam

Collector A. Arun Thamburaj said that out of 8,505 students, 8,138 students appeared for the first paper in Nagapattinam district. In addition to this, 117 private candidates also appeared.

He said that 138 examination centres had been established in different parts of the district. Police protection had been made at all the centres for the smooth conduct of examinations. All necessary facilities, including transportation, had been made for the students. Dr. Thamburaj inspected the examination centre at Anjugam Muthuvelar Government Higher Secondary School.

In Perambalur district, a total of 8,033 candidates out of 8,193 attended the examination in 41 centres. As many as 160 candidates were absent.

Mayiladuthurai

As many as 12,502 students appeared for SSLC board exams in the Mayiladuthurai district in 50 examination centres. To assist students with special requirements 138 scribes were also employed. District Collector A.P. Mahabharathi inspected the examination centre at Government Girl’s Higher Secondary School.

In Thanjavur district, 31,115 students have enrolled their names for taking up the public exams. A total of 136 centres were arranged in the district. In addition, 865 private candidates and 452 candidates with disabilities were also enrolled.

Ariyalur

As many as 5,064 boys and 4,794 girls appeared for SSLC exams in the district. A total of 139 private candidates also took up the exam.

In Tiruvarur district, as many as 15,311 candidates appeared for the board exams in 69 centres. A total of 242 private candidates also attended the exam in three centres.