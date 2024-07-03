SSI suspended for demanding peanuts from vendor in Srirangam

A Special Sub-Inspector (SSI), who had demanded peanuts for free from a vendor in Srirangam, was placed under suspension by the Commissioner of Police on Tuesday.

The action came after a video clip, in which the SSI is seen demanding and accepting peanuts from the vendor, went viral on social media platforms. The SSI, R. Radhakrishnan, 58, attached to the Srirangam Police Station had approached Rajan Premkumar, the vendor, near Rajagopuram and asked for peanuts. Commissioner of Police N. Kamini ordered the suspension of the police officer.

