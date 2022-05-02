SSI succumbs to injuries

TIRUCHI

A 54-year-old Special Sub Inspector (SSI) who sustained head injury in a road accident a few days ago succumbed at the Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital here in the wee hours on Monday.

SSI K. Manthirikumar who was attached to the Vaiyampatti police station was riding a two-wheeler for duty when a man riding a scooter is said to have come in the wrong route and dashed against the vehicle of the SSI on April 28 night. Police sources said Manthirikumar sustained head injury in the accident and was initially admitted to the Government Hospital, Manapparai from where he was referred to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, Tiruchi. The Manapparai Police had registered a case.