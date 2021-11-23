SSI murder: DGP lauds special teams for arrest of accused

TIRUCHI

Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu on Tuesday commended the special teams of Pudukottai police and Tiruchi Rural Police for arresting the accused involved in the murder of Special Sub Inspector Boominathan within 24 hours.

Mr. Sylendra Babu, who was on a brief visit to Tiruchi to console the wife and the son of the murdered SSI and pay homage to the slain officer at his residence in Solama Devi Nagar on the city’s outskirts, went to Navalpat police station thereafter.

Accompanied by Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan, Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, V. Balakrishnan, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, A. Saravana Sundar and Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi, Sujit Kumar, he met the members of the special teams that were eset up to trace the identity of the absconding killers and apprehending them.

A press release said the DGP appreciated the special teams for carrying out the investigation into the murder speedily and nabbing the accused within 24 hours.