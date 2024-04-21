ADVERTISEMENT

SSI, constable injured by an accused in a brawl

April 21, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A robber injured two policemen near Chathiram bus stand when they tried to stop him from assaulting a victim who lost his money.

On Saturday, Kajamaideen, 62, from Thiruvanaikovil was in Chathiram bus stand. Four persons snatched his bag. As Mr. Kajamaideen went to the nearby police station to lodge a complaint, one of the accused, Abishek, using a sharp weapon, attacked him.

Special sub-inspector Raja and police constable Prem Anand were injured when they tried to stop Abishek. The Fort Police admitted the injured policemen and Mr. Kajamaideen in the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. A case has been registered and Abishek and three others have been detained.

