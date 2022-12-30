ADVERTISEMENT

SSI arrested on graft charge in Thanjavur

December 30, 2022 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A team of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths on Friday trapped a Special Sub-Inspector of Police, Tamil University Police Station, following receipt of a graft complaint. According to police, the SSI, K. Mahendran, demanded money from one Vellaichamy of Thanjavur, who was involved in a case of family dispute, to weaken the complaint in the latter’s favour. Aggrieved by the demand, Vellaichamy lodged a complaint with the DVAC. Subsequently, a trap was laid and the SSI was caught red-handed when he received ₹10,000 from the complainant in the evening hours.

