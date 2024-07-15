SRMU members stage demonstration

Several railway employees owing allegiance to the Southern Railway Mazdoor Union (SRMU) staged a demonstration in front of the Golden Rock Railway Workshop here on Monday demanding the scrapping of the New Pension Scheme and in support of their other demands.

The SRMU members demanded the Centre to provide a Guaranteed Pension to the employees on the lines of the old pension scheme. They also opposed the outsourcing of several works in the railway sector to private parties and demanded the filling up of vacant posts. The demonstration was led by the SRMU assistant general secretary S. Veerasekaran.

