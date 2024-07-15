GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SRMU members stage demonstration

Published - July 15, 2024 08:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Several railway employees owing allegiance to the Southern Railway Mazdoor Union (SRMU) staged a demonstration in front of the Golden Rock Railway Workshop here on Monday demanding the scrapping of the New Pension Scheme and in support of their other demands.

The SRMU members demanded the Centre to provide a Guaranteed Pension to the employees on the lines of the old pension scheme. They also opposed the outsourcing of several works in the railway sector to private parties and demanded the filling up of vacant posts. The demonstration was led by the SRMU assistant general secretary S. Veerasekaran.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.