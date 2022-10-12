SRMU members observe fast opposing privatisation of railway sector

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
October 12, 2022 19:22 IST

: A section of railway employees owing allegiance to the Southern Railway Mazdoor Union (SRMU) observed fast at a couple of places here on Wednesday opposing privatisation of the railway sector and highlighting their other demands. The day-long fast was observed near the Tiruchi railway junction and the Armoury gate of the Golden Rock Railway Workshop.

The union members demanded that the Centre desist from handing over railway stations and express trains to private parties and immediately stop its decision of privatising the railway sector. They also urged the Centre not to introduce the system of engaging contract employees on a fixed term in the railway sector and not to remain indifferent to passenger safety by not filling up the huge number of vacant posts. They also demanded restoration of the pension scheme that existed before 2004. The fast at Tiruchi Junction was led by SRMU deputy general secretary S. Veerasekaran.

