SRMU members embark on four-day relay fast opposing privatisation of railway sector

January 09, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A section of members of Southern Railway Mazdoor Union (SRMU) of Tiruchi Division have embarked on a relay fast here in support of their charter of demands. The four-day relay fast, which commenced on Monday, is being organised in front of the office of the Divisional Railway Manager near Tiruchi Junction.

One of the main demands of SRMU is that the railway administration should immediately withdraw its decision to privatise the railway sector. The union also demanded that the railway administration not privatise railway stations and express trains and desist from introducing fixed term contract labourers in the railway sector. The fast is being headed by S. Veerasekaran, Assistant General Secretary, SRMU

Withdrawal of the new pension scheme and implementation of the old pension scheme for all those railway employees who had joined the service after 2004 was another demand. The union also opposed the surrender of 10,000 posts in the railway sector. SRMU general secretary N. Kannaiah on Tuesday addressed the union members who participated in the fast which concludes on January 11.