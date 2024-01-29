GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SRM team wins south zone chess tournament

Teams from 72 universities across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Puducherry participated in the tournament hosted by Bharatidasan University from January 24 to 29

January 29, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Teams from 72 universities across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Puducherry recently pitted their best moves in the four-day South Zone Inter-University Chess Tournament for Men hosted by Bharathidasan University in Tiruchi held from January 24 to 29.

In the results announced on Monday, students from SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur, stood first followed by those from Anna University, Chennai, in the second place and the Vellore Institute of Technology in the third position respectively. The tournament’s eight rounds were held on BDU’s main campus. Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam gave away the prizes at the valedictory function.

