SRM Institute offers scholarships to 300 students from Perambalur constituency

Perambalur MP and Founder Chancellor of SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur, T.R. Paarivendhar announces scholarships to 300 students on Wednesday.

TIRUCHI

08 September 2021 20:54 IST

Applicants from economically weaker sections to be selected for free education

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur, has announced scholarships to 300 students from the Perambalur constituency.

Announcing the scholarships, SRMIST Founder Chancellor and Perambalur MP T. R Paarivendhar told mediapersons that he was fulfilling his promise to the people of the constituency by extending free education to 600 students in the last two years to students intending to pursue Engineering, Technology, Science and Humanities, Agricultural Sciences, Management, Health Sciences, and Hotel Management programmes.

Applicants from economically weaker sections would be selected for the free education at the SRM group of institutions based on their performance in their board examinations. The scheme would only cover full tuition fees and be renewed on basis of academic performance. In view of COVID-19, hostel facilities would not be provided, Mr. Paarivendar said.

Deserving students would get suitable placements. Eligible students were required to submit their applications on or before September 18.

Applications should be sent to Director (Admissions), SRM Nagar, Potheri, Chengalpattu District - 603203. Application forms could be downloaded from https://admissions.srmist.ed u.in/srmisto nline/Peram ba lur.