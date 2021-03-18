Srirangam yearns for lost VIP status

TIRUCHI

18 March 2021 23:21 IST

The constituency was nurtured by late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa until a few years ago

Nourished and nurtured by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa until a few years ago, Srirangam constituency yearns for similar attention from officialdom yet again.

The stagnation is all too perceptible after a period of hectic development activity when officials of every department vied with each other to come up with one project or the other for Srirangam under the late Chief Minister when she was elected from the constituency in 2011.

Minister for Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare S.Valarmathi, who reaped the benefits in two successive elections, first in the by-election held in 2015 in the aftermath of the verdict on disproportionate wealth case against Jayalalithaa, and later in the 2016 Assembly elections, has now been replaced apparently due to the party’s poor performance in the recent local body election in a constituency known to be an AIADMK stronghold.

Srirangam is still perceived a safe seat for the AIADMK — the constituency has returned AIADMK candidates nine times since 1977. The DMK was able to achieve a breakthrough only once in 1996. In 1989, Y. Venkateswara Dikshithar of Janata Party, backed by the DMK, tasted success.

With just six wards of Tiruchi Corporation and a few suburbs accounting for the urban segment, a large part of the constituency is spread over rural areas. Contrary to popular belief, brahmins do not form the dominant vote bank in Srirangam; Mutharaiyars and Dalits constitute the majority in the constituency.

A dispute between Ranganathaswamy Temple administration and a section of residents over ownership of properties around the temple remains a dominant poll issue. A large number of property owners with title deeds are not able to sell or pledge their properties ever since the temple authorities claimed ownership rights on over 300 acres.

Former Minister and AIADMK candidate Ku. PA. Krishnan, who is seeking to rejuvenate his political career, has asserted that he has a solution in mind to the issue and would seek to implement it once elected. DMK’s M.Palaniyandi, who lost to Ms.Valarmathi by a margin of about 14,400 votes in 2016, too has promised to strive for a solution. And so has former Mayor of Tiruchi and Ammal Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Sarubala R.Tondaiman, who could possibly queer the pitch for AIADMK.

But residents have grown weary. “At the time of election, every candidate promises to find a solution to the issue. We are tired of it. We hope that whoever is elected in this election will be able to keep up the promise,”says B. Hemanathan, president, Arangama Nagar Nala Sangam – Srirangam Adimanai Urimai Meetpukuzhu, a committee of residents of Srirangam who have taken up a series of agitations for the cause.

Besides the land dispute, absence of a bus terminus in the temple town, which attracts devotees and tourists right through the year, rankles the mind of voters. “Even a small pilgrim town such as Viralimalai has a good bus terminus; but Srirangam with all its claim to fame, is yet to get one. Jayalalithaa had announced establishment of a bus terminus in the town but it is yet to see the light of the day,” says S.N. Mohan Ram, president, Srirangam Makkal Nala Sangam.

A section of residents has also been mooting construction of a check dam across the Kollidam, between Vadukku Vasal and Nochiyam, to shore up the water table and drinking water sources for the town. The existing underground drainage scheme in the town has fallen into repair at many places and sewage water is backing up into houses in places such as Sathara Veedhi and Veereswaram, complains Mr. Mohan Ram.

“Encroachments along the arterial road from Amma Mandapam to the Rajagopuram too need to be cleared. Mounds of garbage at many public places make for poor sanitation in the town,” he says. Floriculturists have long been seeking a perfume extraction unit.

Summing up, Mr. Mohan Ram says: “The constituency got so many schemes under the former Chief Minister. But after her, most of the projects have fallen through or have not been implemented properly.”

This, in essence, remains a common plaint of voters in Srirangam.