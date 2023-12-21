Srirangam to come under thick security blanket for Vaikunta Ekadasi on December 23

December 21, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The temple town Srirangam is to be brought under a thick blanket of security for the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival on December 23 at the Sri Ranganathaswamy temple when a heavy turnout of devotees is expected.

In addition to the Tiruchi City Police strength, extra manpower has been mobilised from other districts and those from the Armed Reserve police and Tamil Nadu Special Police for deployment inside the sprawling temple complex and elsewhere in Srirangam town as part of the detailed security arrangements to be put in place.

Police sources said a strong posse of around 2,500 police personnel are to be deployed in shifts on the Vaikunta Ekadasi day. The highlight of the festival is the opening of the ‘paramapadhavaasal’ in the early hours on December 23 (Saturday) inside the temple complex. The processional deity Sri Namperumal clad in ‘Ratnangi’ (gem-studded armour) will be taken out in a holy procession through the ‘paramapadha vaasal’ in the early hours to the Thirumamani mandapam.

ADVERTISEMENT

A detailed security scheme has been prepared by the Tiruchi City Police for the Vaikunta Ekadasi day for regulation of movement of devotees and vehicles entering and leaving the temple town. The manpower strength includes 11 Superintendents of Police each of whom would be heading teams of police personnel at the respective sectors earmarked for them. The entire temple complex and Srirangam town would be divided into various sectors with the presence of posse of police personnel including those from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad.

The sources said over 275 surveillance cameras had been installed within the temple and outside. The cameras have been put up by the temple authorities and the city police. Teams of police personnel would be deployed at different points for prevention of crimes, regulation of vehicular movements and for maintenance of order. The entire security arrangements would be in place under the overall supervision of the Commissioner of Police.

Ahead of the festival, the Commissioner of Police N. Kamini held a security-related meeting here on Thursday with senior police officers from the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police and above. The Commissioner gave a detailed briefing to the officers regarding the security set up to be put in place and the mandated task of the officers concerned on the day of the festival, said police sources. The City police conducted a security rehearsal on Thursday ahead of the festival.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.