Srirangam, Thiruvanaikovil residents fret over delay in building service lanes

Inordinate delay in building service lanes along the new road over bridge (ROB) at Thiruvanaikovil in the city is causing much hardship to thousands of residents in Srirangam.

The delay appears to vindicate the stand of a section of residents of Srirangam who had opposed the opening of the ROB last year on the grounds that once the structure was opened, work on building service lanes would slacken.

“We had opposed the opening of the ROB last year exactly for this reason. Our apprehensions have come true now. Although it has been six months the works have not been completed. Hundreds of residents of Periyar Nagar, Veereswaram and several other colonies on the Thiruvanaikovil side have been facing much hardship due to lack of service lanes,” observed S.N.Mohan Ram, a resident of Srirangam.

Motorists heading for Kumbakonam Road also have to go via the service lane and take a right turn as they cannot do so by going over the bridge, hes aid.

The ROB was declared open by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami through video conference in June last year. The opening of the bridge marked the culmination of a long wait for residents of Srirangam who had endured extensive traffic diversions that were enforced to facilitate its construction since 2016. A section of residents of the town had opposed the opening of the bridge without the service lanes and a traffic island proposed at the Gandhi Road intersection. Collector S. Sivarasu, however, had assured then that the service lane and other allied works would be completed within the next few months after the completion of land acquisition.

“We have been impressing upon officials the need to complete the service lanes at the earliest. A resident even moved the court seeking the expeditious construction of the roundabout at the Chennai Trunk Road-Gandhi Road intersection. Officials said a traffic island would be built soon. But there has been not much progress. In the absence of service lanes, minor accidents take place every other day. We hear that disbursement of compensation due to the land owners, whose properties were acquired, is yet to be completed,” said B.Hemanathan, president, Srirangam Nagar Nala Sangam, which had opposed the opening of the bridge without completing the allied works.

With a couple of cases still pending, residents are getting increasingly exasperated. “We want the district administration to take steps to complete the works expeditiously. There are schools located on Periyar Nagar side and children and parents face an ordeal every day,” said Mr.Mohan Ram.

He also pointed out that commuters have been left without a shelter at the Thiruvanaikovil town bus halt on both directions. Commuters are forced to wait on the roadside and are exposed to sun and rain. The authorities should at least erect temporary shelters until the works are completed, he demanded.

When contacted, a Highways Department official said that steps were being taken to expedite the works and they would be completed at the earliest.