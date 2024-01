January 19, 2024 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - TIRUCHI

Devotees would not be allowed into Sri Ranganathaswamy temple at Srirangam from 6 p.m. on Friday to 2. 30 p.m. on Saturday in view of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the temple, according to a press release from Tiruchi District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar on Thursday.

