Srirangam Temple opposes Tiruchi Corporation’s move to revive toll fee

Auction notification of the civic body is illegal and against the interest of pilgrims’

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment of Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam has strongly objected to Tiruchi Corporation’s decision to reintroduce toll fee for private and tourist vehicles entering Srirangam.

The Corporation stopped the practice in April 2019, which came as a big relief to pilgrims harassed by toll collectors employed by private contractors.

After a gap of three years, the Corporation has decided to reintroduce the entry fee on vehicles coming into the temple town from all its entrances. It has floated a tender asking aspirants to submit tender documents. As per the notification, the auction will take place on March 22 and the successful bidder will be allowed to collect entry fee for three years from April 1.

But, the Srirangam temple administration has vehemently opposed the move. Terming the move as “illegal” S. Marimuthu, Joint Commissioner of the Temple, said that most places and several roads, including South Uthira Street and North Uthira Street, in Srirangam belonged to the temple.

The role of the Tiruchi Corporation was only maintaining the roads and it had no right to collect entry fee from pilgrims arriving in vehicles, he said in an official letter addressed to P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman, Commissioner, Tiruchi Corporation.

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court in an order in 2009 had restrained Tiruchi Corporation from collecting entry fee from tourist buses and vans on South Uthara Street. The petition against the order was still pending in the High Court, Mr. Marimuthu said and added that the temple received a large number of pilgrims across the country throughout the year.

The private vehicles visiting Srirangam from other places would invariably carry pilgrims to the temple. There was no other business for them to visit Srirangam but for offering prayers to Sri Ranganathaswamy, the presiding deity of the temple. The present practice of allowing vehicles without collecting toll fee had earned goodwill not only for the Srirangam temple, but also to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment and the State government, the Joint Commissioner contended.

The auction notification of the Corporation was illegal and it was against the interest of the pilgrims. It would not only cause hardship to pilgrims but also bring disrespect to the temple. If the toll fee was collected from vehicles, it would create a wrong impression among the pilgrims, devotees and tourists that the temple administration was collecting toll fee. Hence, the Corporation should cancel the tender notification.

Mr. Marimuthu has also sent a copy of the letter to Commissioner, HR&CE, and the Collector of Tiruchi.