Srirangam temple library gets a makeover

TIRUCHI

The ‘Samaya Noolagam’ (library with Hindu religious books) functioning in the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple has been given a makeover with more books being added to its existing collections, thanks to contribution from some donors.

The library with a collection of books in Tamil, Sanskrit and English will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on all days barring Tuesdays with a one hour break between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

The temple authorities who run the library have provided chairs and tables inside for the convenience of the devotees to read the books of their choice besides new almirahs to keep the books in safe custody.

A temple staff has been posted to man the library during the specified timings and provide the books as required by the devotees and keep them inside the almirahs. The makeover to the temple library has been given following an announcement made by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister in the Legislative Assembly a few months ago that the 'Samaya Noolagams' in temples across the State would be improved.

In the first phase, improvements are being made in 10 temples – Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Temple, Palani, Arulmigu Meenakshi Amman Temple, Madurai, Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple, Tiruchendur, Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple, Rameswaram and Arulmigu Swaminatha Swamy Temple, Swamimalai.

Devotees would be given books of their choice to read them in the library itself. The books were not meant for circulation. Temple authorities said the space inside the library has been expanded as part of the makeover to accommodate 40 readers at a time.

The library is functioning in a mandapam at ‘ul manal veli’ inside the temple premises. The library was closed for public due to COVID-19 pandemic and has been reopened now after giving it a makeover, say the temple authorities.

The library has a collection of around 3,000 Hindu religious books on various topics. Books on ‘Naalayira Divya Prabhandham, ‘Srimad Bhagavatham’, ‘Brahma Suthram’, ‘Yajur Veda’, ‘Vaishnava Aagamam’, saint Ramanuja, ‘Sriman Narayaneeyam’, ‘Atharvana Veda’, ‘Panchadasi’, ‘Uthava Geethai’ and ‘Divyadesa Manimaalai’.

A religious organisation and some devotees had donated books to the temple library adding to its existing collection, said the temple authorities. The temple authorities say donors could donate more books to the library to augment its collection.