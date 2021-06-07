Srirangam temple launches online classes for children on culture, religion

TIRUCHI

07 June 2021 17:35 IST

‘They will be conducted by way of storytelling for easier understanding’

Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam has launched online classes for children on culture, religion and history of the region.

The weekly classes will be conducted every Saturday for an hour from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. The first session began last Saturday with about 30 children and adults attending the class. Temple authorities have roped in the coordinator of Alwar Acharyaargal Vaishnava Research Centre at Srirangam temple and a temple staff to conduct the weekly class on different topics.

The whole idea is to enlighten the younger generation about the rich culture, religion and other aspects connected with them. The sessions will be conducted by way of storytelling for easier understanding, says Temple Joint Commissioner/Executive Officer S. Marimuthu.

Sessions covering the history of Alwars and Srirangam and bhakti-related stories will also form part of the online classes and there is scope for expanding the topics depending on feedback.

The online classes have been arranged during the lockdown to enable children to learn about the greatness of Tamil culture and there is no age restriction to attend them. The classes will be taken by resource persons from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments office functioning inside the temple. The online link for the classes will henceforth be shared a day before they are scheduled to take place, Mr. Marimuthu further says.

He adds that ancient manuscripts in the possession of the temple are in the process of being digitised. Photographs are being taken of every manuscript by using an advanced camera to upload them in the digitised format. The six sets of old manuscripts in Tamil and Telugu containing divine topics such as Sundara Kaandam, Bhaagawatham, Sri Bhaagawatham, Periyalwar Thirumozhi Vyagyaanam and Thulakaveri Puranam have been carefully preserved at the temple museum.