Srirangam temple employee suspended

April 27, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A staff member of Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple has been placed under suspension on the charge of circulating certain temple records to outsiders without any authority.

An order placing the temple staff, Srinivasan, who holds the post of ‘Koil Mahajanam,’ was issued by the ‘Thakkar’ (Fit Person) / the Regional Joint Commissioner, HR & CE Department, Tiruchi Region based on the recommendation of the Srirangam temple’s Joint Commissioner / Executive Officer S. Marimuthu.

Temple authorities said an inquiry would be conducted on this issue. The role of ‘Koil Mahajanam’ is to ensure that pujas timings were duly followed, the authorities said.