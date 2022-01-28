Srirangam temple elephants get walking path inside green grove for daily stroll

A bathing pool has also been created for the two pachyderms, Andal and Premi

The Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple authorities have created a walking path for the two temple elephants, Andal and Premi alias Lakshmi, inside the sprawling ‘Udayavar thoppu’,belonging to the temple, situated along the Panchakarai road near the Coleroon river in Srirangam.The mud path has been laid to take the two elephants for a walk inside the green and cool environment that prevails inside the ‘thoppu’, measuring 5.48 acres. The circular path has been laid to a length of 857 metresfor the elephants to be taken for a walk inside.

The elephants will be taken for a walk every day inside the ‘Udayavar thoppu’ from the temple, which is situated about one kilometreaway from the grove.After completion of the walk, the animals would return to their respective shelters within the temple premises.The temple authorities have also establisheda bathing pool inside the ‘thoppu’ for the elephants to enjoy bathing. The spacious bathing pool has been constructed in such a manner as to hold around 3 lakh litres of water. The two elephants are being fed with green fodder and cooked food as per the advice of veterinarians. The animals are being examined by veterinarians twice a month and their care is also ensured by the temple authorities seeking theadvice of the Forest Department officials, a press release issued by the temple authorities said.EOM/RAM