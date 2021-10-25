Srirangam temple elephants get their own bathing pool

Tiruchi

25 October 2021 19:55 IST

A bathing pond has been established for elephants of Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam.

It has come up on Panchakarai road on the banks of the Kollidam. The 56 foot in length and 56 foot in width tank has the capacity to store 3 lakh litre of water. A sum of ₹3 lakh has been spent for it, temple sources said.

After pujas, Andal and Lakshmi – the temple elephants – had their first dip in the pond. Officials, priests and several devotees were present.