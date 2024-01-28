GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Srirangam temple authorities recruit cleaning, security staff

The recruitment process commenced in February last year after obtaining permission from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department; about 90 candidates have already reported to work

January 28, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI 

The Hindu Bureau
Srirangam Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple authorities have decided to discontinue the services of two private agencies which were providing the conservancy workers.

Srirangam Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple authorities have decided to discontinue the services of two private agencies which were providing the conservancy workers. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy temple authorities have recruited 146 persons on a permanent basis for the posts of watchmen and cleaning staff. The new recruits will also for temples under the purview of the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple administration in and around Tiruchi.

The recruitment process commenced in February last year after obtaining permission from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department, said the temple authorities and added that interview was called for the applicants before being recruited. About 90 of them had joined. 

The temple authorities said they had informed two private agencies which were engaged in providing cleaning staff and watchmen for the Srirangam temple that their services were no longer required from January 31. The two agencies had provided the cleaning staff and watchmen for the Srirangam temple. 

