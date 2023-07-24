Srirangam sewage treatment plant nearing completion

July 24, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Construction of the city’s first decentralised onsite sewage treatment plant (STP) near the Yatri Nivas in Srirangam is likely to be completed within a month.

In order to prevent wastewater from polluting the Kollidam River, the civic body launched the construction work for the STP in February 2023 at a cost of ₹77 lakh. The STP is being built with a capacity to treat about two million litre of wastewater per day.

Though the project was supposed to be commissioned in May, a delay in installing the collection and flocculation tanks to remove the solids from the wastewater was cited as the reason. An additional sum of ₹56 was allotted by the civic body to set up the tanks.

According to the officials, the process would improve the quality of recycled water, which will be discharged into the Kollidam river as per standards laid down by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

“We have asked the contractor to expedite the pending work by August, and the STP will be commissioned after trial runs,” said a senior Corporation official.

The onsite STP was designed with the capacity to manage the surge in wastewater generation for the next two decades. The plant will remove pollutants and contaminants from the wastewater since the Kollidam River recharges multiple drinking water borewells on the riverbed.

Apart from preventing water pollution, it will safeguard the livelihood of washermen who rely on the river. “Based on the success of the STP, similar plants may come up in the city,” the official added.

To make the STP sustainable, a commercial complex will be constructed on the same campus. Revenue generated through the monthly rent collected from the shops will support the operation and maintenance of the decentralised treatment plant.