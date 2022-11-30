Srirangam residents pitch in for expediting rehabilitation work on Cauvery bridge

November 30, 2022 07:37 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

With the closure of the Cauvery bridge in the city for vehicular traffic, including two wheelers, the city stretch of the Chennai-Tiruchi Bypass Road has been witnessing heavy congestion, much to the exasperation of residents of Srirangam.

The bridge was closed for vehicular traffic, except two wheelers, from September 10 and light and heavy vehicles were diverted via the Chennai-Tiruchi Bypass Road. The bridge was closed for two wheelers too from November 20 to ensure that work proceeded without any impediment. As elastomeric bearings are to be fixed on the deck slabs, two wheelers could no longer be allowed on the bridge, the Highways Department had said. Consequently, all traffic between the Odathurai Road and Kumbakonathan Road was be diverted via the Chennai By-pass Road,

Ever since, the volume of traffic on the bypass road had increased manifold, causing frequent traffic snarls especially between the vehicular underpass between Kondayampettai underpass and Sanjeevi Nagar intersection.

“What was hardly a 10-minute commute across the bridge to my office in the city, now takes more than 40 minutes. Driving in the peak hour traffic is proving to be very tiring these days,” complained Ramesh, a resident of Srirangam.

Several residents complain that several autorickshaw drivers decline trips to and from Srirangam these days. They point out the Ayyappa season having commenced already, there is heavy traffic within Srirangam town compounding the problem. With the Vaikunda Ekadasi festival set to begin later this month, traffic is bound to go up in Srirangam, they point out.

The district administration in September had said that rehabilitation work, taken up by the Highways Department at an estimated cost of ₹ 6.87 crore, is expected to take about five months to complete. While works on the foundation has been executed, repairs on the structure above and the road surface have been taken up now.

However, Srirangam residents plead for expediting the works. “It is essential that the works are expedited by deploying additional men and machines. The district administration can consider staggering the timings of high and higher secondary schools, colleges, offices and commercial establishments to relieve the congestion,” suggests Suresh Venkatachalam, president, Srirangam Nagara Nala Sangam.

Emphasizing the need for expediting the project, P.Ayyarappan, president, Road Users’ Welfare Association, suggests that the work could be taken up round the clock.