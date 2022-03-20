Srirangam residents oppose entry fee collection move

The decision of the Tiruchi Corporation to reintroduce entry fee on tourist vehicles entering Srirangam has met with stiff opposition from residents.

The Corporation levied entry fee on private vehicles belonging to other districts and State until March 31, 2019. However, heeding to a long-pending demand of the pilgrims and residents of Srirangam and considering a pending case against the toll collection in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, the then Commissioner N. Ravichandran stopped the practice from April 1, 2019. He chose not to renew the auction. It had received an overwhelming response from the people of Srirangam. The pilgrims from other areas, who were subjected for harassment in the name of toll collection, were also relieved a lot.

After a gap of three years, the Corporation has floated tenders for giving the right of collecting entry fee to the vehicles from April 1. It is slated for auctioning on Tuesday. The civic body had originally planned to collect fee on all passenger vehicles including cars. Since the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments of Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam vehemently opposed the move to collect entry fee. The civic body deleted toll collection on cars from the purview of the tender documents. It announced that the fee will be collected only from buses and tourist vans.

But, it has not gone down well among several residents of Srirangam. Many of them question the move, especially when the civic body does not have space or provision for parking lot.

“It is justifiable to impose entry fee if the civic body spent huge money on providing infrastructure for pilgrims and tourists. In the absence of parking lots, pilgrims park their vehicles along the roads wherever they find space. In such a scenario, we strongly oppose the toll collection move,” says R. Srinivasan, a resident of Srirangam.

Recollecting the incidents of confrontations with the pilgrims by the toll collectors, P. Kumar, a resident of Veereswaram in Srirangam said that similar scenes would surely reappear. Though the cars were proposed to be exempted from toll, the toll collectors would invariably make attempts to collect entry fee. It might lead to arguments and unnecessary issues.