Srirangam Makkal Nala Sangam members to meet CM seeking resolution of property ownership dispute

April 11, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A section of residents of Srirangam, organised under the Srirangam Makkal Nala Sangam, will meet Chief Minister M. K. Stalin seeking the resolution of the property ownership dispute between a section of residents and Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple management.

A decision was taken at a consultative meeting of the association held here on Sunday in the wake of the recent High Court order. The court had ruled in favour of the temple management, while disposing of a batch of Special Tribunal Appeals against the order passed by Inam Estate Abolition Tribunal, Tiruchi.

The meeting resolved to review petition in the High Court by submitting the documents available with the residents before going on appeal before the Supreme Court, according to a communication from the association president S. N. Mohan Ram.

Already, the Srirangam Adimanai Urimai Meetpu Kuzhu, a committee of residents of Srirangam, at a meeting last month, had decided to challenge the High Court order in the Supreme Court.

