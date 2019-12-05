Srirangam GH receives quality certification

The National Health Mission awarded the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification to Srirangam Government Hospital, making it the first of its kind in the district to receive the recognition.

The State Department of Health and Family Welfare applied for the certification earlier this year. Following acceptance of the application, a two-member team of empanelled external assessors visited the hospital from May 10 to 12 and took stock of the facilities at the hospital.

‘Areas of concern’

The National Quality Assurance Standards are broadly arranged under eight ‘Areas of concern’ — Service Provision, Patient Rights, Inputs, Support Services, Clinical Care, Infection Control, Quality Management and Outcome. Certified facilities are also provided financial incentives as recognition of their good work.

In a letter addressed to Health Secretary Beela Rajesh, NHM Mission Director Manoj Jhalani said Srirangam GH secured 88.2% and met all required criteria for the certification, valid for three years.

“The Department of Health is applying for these certifications in a phased manner. The application for the district headquarters hospital — Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital and the Manapparai Government Hospital — will also be sent soon. We expect the certifications to come within the next to years,” said C. G. Gopinath, Joint Director, Health Services, Tiruchi.

The certification allowed for incentives for maintaining the required quality, Mr. Gopinath said. “From the total sum sanctioned, 25% will be given as staff incentive and 75% will be allocated for hospital development and maintenance.” he said.