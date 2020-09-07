Srirangam GH gets national quality assurance certificate

Tiruchi

07 September 2020 18:59 IST

The Srirangam Government Hospital has received national quality assurance certificate from the National Health Mission. The certification will help mobilise funds for the improvement of the hospital, senior officials said.

A special team representing the National Health Mission inspected the hospital in November 2019 and awarded it a score of 93.6% score, S. Lakshmi, Joint Director Health Services, Srirangam, said. The National Quality Assurance Standards are broadly classified under eight areas – service provision, patient rights, inputs, support services, clinical care, infection control, quality management and outcome.

The team inspected each department, evaluated the functioning of all equipment and interviewed staff members including conservancy workers and doctors. “The maintenance of the hospital, management of biowaste, drainage system, satisfaction of patients were among the many questions they asked,” Dr. Lakshmi said.

Following the certification, the hospital will receive up to ₹20 lakh in funds to maintain and upgrade the quality of the hospital.

Chief Medical Officer G. Gopinath received the certification from Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palanisamy on August 31. District Collector S. Sivarasu on Monday felicitated the medical team of the hospital and the district for obtaining the certification.