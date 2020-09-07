Srirangam GH gets national quality assurance certificate

The Srirangam Government Hospital has received national quality assurance certificate from the National Health Mission. The certification will help mobilise funds for the improvement of the hospital, senior officials said.
A special team representing the National Health Mission inspected the hospital in November 2019 and awarded it a score of 93.6% score, S. Lakshmi, Joint Director Health Services, Srirangam, said. The National Quality Assurance Standards are broadly classified under eight areas – service provision, patient rights, inputs, support services, clinical care, infection control, quality management and outcome.
The team inspected each department, evaluated the functioning of all equipment and interviewed staff members including conservancy workers and doctors. “The maintenance of the hospital, management of biowaste, drainage system, satisfaction of patients were among the many questions they asked,” Dr. Lakshmi said.
Following the certification, the hospital will receive up to ₹20 lakh in funds to maintain and upgrade the quality of the hospital.
Chief Medical Officer G. Gopinath received the certification from Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palanisamy on August 31. District Collector S. Sivarasu on Monday felicitated the medical team of the hospital and the district for obtaining the certification.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath