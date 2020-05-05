Srirangam flower market to function from Boys Higher Secondary School grounds

The flower market at Sathara Veedhi in Srirangam would temporarily function from The Boys Higher Secondary School grounds in Srirangam from Thursday.

A decision to this effect was arrived at after the flower traders resumed trade at the market since Monday. On finding a heavy rush at the market on Tuesday, senior Revenue, Corporation and police officials held talks with the flower commission agents and traders.

As the market had remained closed for nearly a month during the lockdown, the commission agents were anxious to resume operations on Monday.

About 1,500 to 2,000 farmers from villages in and around Srirangam such as Ettarai, Koppu, Nachalur, Kallanai and Pachur sell their produce at the flower market every day. About 400 retailers from neighbouring Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Perambalur, Ariyalur and other towns purchase flowers from the market. As the market was not functioning, several floriculture farmers were unable to sell their flowers.

“The officials visited the market on Tuesday morning and felt there was too much crowd and wanted some regulation,” said V. Varadharajan, president, Srirangam Flower Dealers Association.

Officials led by Srirangam Tahsildar Sridhar and Corporation Assistant Commissioner S.Vaidyanathan held talks with the traders representatives.

Following talks, it has been agreed to temporarily shift the market to The Boys Higher Secondary School grounds. “We have also agreed to follow safety norms such as wearing face mask and adhering to social distancing norms,” Mr. Varadharajan said.

A Corporation official, when contacted, confirmed the move to shift the market temporarily to a portion of the school grounds.

“Since arrangements have to be made for our functioning we will move to the grounds by Thursday,” Mr. Varadharajan said. “We have requested the officials not to insist on closing the market on Saturday and Sundays (as was being done with the temporary retail vegetable markets in the city) as flowers, if left unplucked for two days, would wither and cause heavy loss to the farmers,” Mr. Varadharajan said and hoped that the officials would accede to their demand as a special case.