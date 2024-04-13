Srirangam bus terminus work gathers momentum

April 13, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has expedited the construction work of the bus terminus at Srirangam to complete it ahead of schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

The terminus is being built on 1.08 acres of land on Gandhi Road near the Rajagopuram of Sriranganatha Swamy temple at an outlay of ₹11.10 crore to fulfil the long-felt demand of the residents of Srirangam. The foundation stone was laid in December 2023 and work on the new bus terminus began in January end.

Although the construction was initially delayed, the civic body has taken steps to expedite the project. More than 50 workers have been engaged at the site. As of now, the foundation work has been completed after the site was levelled with earthmovers.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials, the project which was scheduled to be completed in two years, is likely to be completed well in advance. “The construction is progressing well and work on raising the pillars is under way. We expect to complete the project by March 2025,” said a senior Corporation engineer.

As per the plan, the terminus will have facilities to park eight buses at a time on the ground floor. The terminus will predominantly handle city and suburban buses. Besides rooms for the staff and a sanitation complex, a commercial complex comprising 22 shops will be built. Construction of a multipurpose auditorium with a capacity to accommodate 260 persons and a dining hall to accommodate 140 persons on the first floor is part of the project.

A few years ago, the Corporation mooted a proposal to build the terminus on a parcel of land near the Yatri Nivas at Panchakarai on the banks of the Kollidam. However, the proposal was dropped due to challenges in constructing the facility at the site.

At present, the city buses connecting Srirangam and Thiruvanaikoil areas with Chathiram and Central bus stands are halted along the roadside on EVS Street, Gandhi Road, and Amma Mandapam Road, causing frequent traffic congestion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.