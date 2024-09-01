GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Srirangam bus terminus project making a slow progress

Elected representatives say the pace of the work had been affected because of funds crunch; Corporation officials say funds have been received and pace of work will improve

Published - September 01, 2024 08:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

C. Jaisankar

Work on the new bus terminus at Srirangam is progressing at a slow pace, according to elected representatives and locals. The terminus is being built on 1.08 acres of land on Gandhi Road near the Rajagopuram of Sriranganathaswamy temple at an estimate of ₹11.10 crore to fulfil the long-felt demand of the residents. The foundation stone was laid in December 2023 and work began in January end.

Though the project is scheduled to be completed within two years of awarding the contract, the Tiruchi Corporation had hoped that the bus terminus would be completed well in advance. After some teething issues, the project got off to a good start. After the site was levelled by employing earthmovers, the foundation work was taken up. Pillars are being raised now.

Enquiries revealed fund crunch had slowed down the work - with only a few workers being engaged.

V. Jawahar, Congress councillor representing Ward 2, said the work should be expedited. The people of Srirangam had been eagerly waiting for the completion of the bus terminus. The Corporation should take steps to speed up the work.

A senior official of the Corporation told The Hindu the civic body had received funds for the first instalment. It would be released soon. Instructions had been given to the contractor to expedite the work. The project would make good progress within two months.

The terminus will have facilities to park eight buses at a time on the ground floor. The terminus will predominantly handle city buses. Besides rooms for the staff, construction of a sanitation complex and a commercial complex comprising 22 shops are among the project highlights. It has a component of constructing a multipurpose auditorium with a capacity to accommodate 260 persons and a dining hall to accommodate 140 persons on the first floor.

