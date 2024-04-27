GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Srirangam Bharatha Natyalaya celebrates golden jubilee

April 27, 2024 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Students and alumnae of dance school Srirangam Bharatha Natyalaya (SBN) celebrated the golden jubilee of the institution in the city on Saturday with a host of performances showcasing the training of its founder Revathi Muthuswamy.

As many 250 students representing SBN, Mayure Natyalaya, and Sri Skandha Natyalya (Srirangam) and Chennai-based Premalaya Natyaniketan presented various dance dramas and cultural items as part of the gala programme held in Devar Hall.

Mayure Natyalaya, Sri Skandha Natyalaya, and Premalaya Natyaniketan are led by Ms. Muthuswamy’s former students, P. Devika Suganthi, Rajeswari Sridhar, and Latha Aravindan respectively.

The evening concluded with a collaborative ‘guru vandanam’ performance dedicated to Ms. Muthuswamy, featuring all the 250 artists on stage.

Speakers recalled the contribution of Ms. Muthuswamy and SBN to the field of classical dance since the school was established in 1973. The veteran danseuse held her first performance, Kuttralam Kuruvanji, in 1975 at the Devar Hall, and has since then scripted and directed over 50 dance dramas and 4,000 live shows.

Musicians and writers who had worked with Ms. Muthuswamy over the years were felicitated during the programme.

